Music with the Jym Marks Quintet on October 21

On Saturday, October 21 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm enjoy a performance of progressive jazz with “Menlo Park Renaissance Man” Jym Marks and his quintet at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library. (413 Ivy Dr.)

Marks calls his progressive jazz “a spirit that keeps seeking to change the language…players keep delivering it in their own way, hoping not to say it the same each time.”

The lineup includes:

Jym Marks on drums

Fred Berry on trumpet

Tod Dickow on Sax

Larry Chinn on keyboard

Mike Hallesy on bass

Local musician, poet, author, lecturer, and business owner Jym Marks has been a bandleader for over four decades, and has played with John Handy, James Moody, and many other jazz greats. His first band, the Jym Marks Afro Ensemble, opened for Thelonious Monk at Palo Alto High School in 1967, and is mentioned in Monk’s book, The Life and Times of an American Original. When not behind his drums, Jym performs his poetry as a member of The Poets Three.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.