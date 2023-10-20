Barre3 Pop Up at Springline on October 22

On Sunday, October 22 from 9:30 to 10:30 am, come to the The Plaza at Springline in Menlo Park for a low impact, full-body workout that combines strength, cardio, and mindfulness. This all-inclusive workout is perfect for beginners and experts alike. Admission is free and open to the public. Don’t forget to bring your yoga mat!

Reserve a spot: HERE

After your workout, wander Springline’s lineup of newly-opened new restaurants including Robin and Burma Love as you sip a morning “Snowy Plover” cup of coffee from Andytown Coffee Roasters which is made with sparkling water over ice, espresso, brown sugar syrup, and homemade whipped cream.