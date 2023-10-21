The Kalimba King appears at Belle Haven branch library on October 22

On Sunday, October 22, from 11:00 to 11:45 am at the Belle Haven branch library (413 Ivy Dr.) enjoy music and fun as Kalimba King Carl Winters introduces the African thumb piano.

During this family performance, you’ll learn about the kalimba’s role in African cultures, particularly Zimbabwe. You’ll hear music played on ten kalimbas, in a variety of styles including blues, gospel, and pop. There will be a sing-a-long, and you’ll even get a chance to play a kalimba yourself.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.