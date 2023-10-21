Vegetable garden at Menlo Medical Clinic reappears

It was in 2015 that we first heard about a vegetable garden hiding in plain sight on Crane Street at Menlo Medical Clinic. It was the work of Dr. Paul Jemelian (above with shovel), who grew up in Lindenwood with a garden tended by his mother.

He told us then that the gardening bug bit him early, and through friends, he spent three summers on an Iowa farm. Ultimately he chose medicine over farming.

The garden lay dormant during the pandemic but Clinic Practice Administrator Amanda Giordino (next to Paul) had a surprise waiting for Paul when he retired from a vacation: The soil had been turned over and was ready for planting.

It’s now full of fall veggies like cauliflower and broccoli. A little over a dozen staff members work to keep it going (and came out for a group photo).

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023