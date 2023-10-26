Argentinian barbecue takes center stage at Kings Mountain Vineyards

We are big fans of Kings Mountain Vineyards wines, which we first discovered at a Taste of the Mountains wine walk in Menlo Park a number of years ago.

We arranged to visit the Woodside vineyard and interview Kristi Bowers who oversees sales and marketing. That led to joining Kings Mountain’s wine club, which each year hosts a members’ event, most recently last Sunday.

The tasting flight of Burgundian-style Pinto Noir wines is reason enough to visit, but this year meat and poultry was barbecued Argentinian style, including a whole pig.

The light drizzle added to rather than detracted from the festivities.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023