Argentinian barbecue takes center stage at Kings Mountain Vineyards

by Linda Hubbard on October 26, 2023

We are big fans of Kings Mountain Vineyards wines, which we first discovered at a Taste of the Mountains wine walk in Menlo Park a number of years ago.

We arranged to visit the Woodside vineyard and interview Kristi Bowers who oversees sales and marketing. That led to joining Kings Mountain’s wine club, which each year hosts a members’ event, most recently last Sunday.

The tasting flight of Burgundian-style Pinto Noir wines is reason enough to visit, but this year meat and poultry was barbecued Argentinian style, including a whole pig.

The light drizzle added to rather than detracted from the festivities.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search