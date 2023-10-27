Hyde family front yard is as ghoulish as ever

The Hyde family home on Laurel St. between Glenwood and Encinal has been a long time Halloween favorite with its front yard of ghoulish delights since twins Devon and Bethany — now teens — were toddlers.

It’s a must swing by, park and take-a-good-look Halloween attraction. Of note: the guy with the red face mask on the porch once lived with me — a long ago gag gift of some kind. He’s been part of the ghoulish gang for a number of years now — a much better calling!

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2023