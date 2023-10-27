Inaugural Martial Arts Tournament brings global competitors to Menlo Park

The Inaugural United Mirae Kuk Sool (UMKS) Martial Arts Tournament took place recently at the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium in Menlo Park, uniting martial arts enthusiasts from across the globe and culminating in the promotion of numerous black belts to the prestigious Master Level.

Over 250 dedicated martial artists gathered to engage in intense competition, fostering an atmosphere of mutual respect and cultural exchange, including 25 from Menlo Park Martial Arts and 73 from Burlingame Martial Arts.

“This tournament exceeded all expectations in terms of talent, diversity, and display of martial arts prowess,” said Master Sung Jin Su, the tournament’s organizer. “We are privileged to witness not only the extraordinary skills of the competitors but also the elevation of black belts to the revered rank of Masters.”