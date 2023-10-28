Dragon Vane Cove open for viewing on October 28 and 31

Ahoy there, mateys! Dragon Vane Cove will rise again this Halloween. Enjoy family friendly pirates, skeletons, dragons, a graveyard, treasure, and interactive props in the Willows neighborhood of Menlo Park.

Emails Gigi Babcock: “We make or modify most everything you will see in the haunt — this is not just a bunch of props from the SPIRIT store. Candy and rubber ducks will be distributed.

Located at 307 Lexington Drive, Dragon Vane Cove is open Saturday 10/28 from 6:00-9:00 pm and on Halloween, Tuesday 10/31 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.