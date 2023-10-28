Dragon Vane Cove open for viewing on October 28 and 31

by Linda Hubbard on October 28, 2023

Ahoy there, mateys! Dragon Vane Cove will rise again this Halloween. Enjoy family friendly pirates, skeletons, dragons, a graveyard, treasure, and interactive props in the Willows neighborhood of Menlo Park.

Emails Gigi Babcock: “We make or modify most everything you will see in the haunt — this is not just a bunch of props from the SPIRIT store. Candy and rubber ducks will be distributed.

Located at 307 Lexington Drive, Dragon Vane Cove is open Saturday 10/28 from 6:00-9:00 pm and on Halloween, Tuesday 10/31 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.

