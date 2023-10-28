Menlo Park Storytelling Festival: Olga Loya – Día de Muertos on October 30

The Menlo Park Library’s 8th Annual Storytelling Festival continues on Monday, October 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm with a performance by the magical, much-loved teller, Olga Loya! Best suited for ages 11 to adult.

Listen to the story that shares the history of the “Day of the Dead” along with family stories, myths, folk tales and legends. Join in the discovery of the power of ceremony, and an opportunity to look at life and death in a more personal way.

Olga’s tales share the sad, scary, funny and ridiculous sides of life and death.