Barbie Scream House makes its debut in Menlo Park — and it’s a winner!

We stopped by the Barbie Scream House at 787 Gilbert Avenue in Menlo Park late yesterday afternoon — and it’s a wow!

The work of Sara and Eric Filipek and their teenage daughters, it’s the seventh (or eighth?) year they have been transforming their front yard with a distinct theme.

The Barbie Scream House tells a tale of the Mattel Barbie — all bright and fun versus dolls made by Barby (above) — dark and sinister. You can hear the whole story by a creepy gnome like character (below).

The Barbie Scream House will be open again tonight (October 29) from 5:00 to 10:00 pm and then on Halloween the same hours. Eric says they expect a couple thousand people to pass through on Halloween.

Note: The Naughty Clowns are right around the corner on Santa Monica.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023