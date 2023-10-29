Barbie Scream House makes its debut in Menlo Park — and it’s a winner!

by Linda Hubbard on October 29, 2023

We stopped by the Barbie Scream House at 787 Gilbert Avenue in Menlo Park late yesterday afternoon — and it’s a wow!

The work of Sara and Eric Filipek and their teenage daughters, it’s the seventh (or eighth?) year they have been transforming their front yard with a distinct theme.

The Barbie Scream House tells a tale of the Mattel Barbie — all bright and fun versus dolls made by Barby (above) — dark and sinister. You can hear the whole story by a creepy gnome like character (below).

The Barbie Scream House will be open again tonight (October 29) from 5:00 to 10:00 pm and then on Halloween the same hours. Eric says they expect a couple thousand people to pass through on Halloween.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search