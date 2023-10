Kids take part in Menlo Park’s Halloween parade and carnival

Yesterday, Menlo Park held it annual Halloween parade and carnival.

In colorful costumes, kids paraded up Santa Cruz Avenue to Fremont Park, stopping to trick or treat along the way. Pictured here is Jeff at Pedego handing out candy.

There were a wide assortment of carnival games to play at Fremont Park.

Photos by: Top two/Robb Most; carnival wheel by Rick Morris; ballon game by Linda Hubbard. All (c) 2023