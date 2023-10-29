The Members Halloween show is on — at a new location

by Linda Hubbard on October 29, 2023

Email Members drummer Allen Weiner: “The Members will be playing our now-famous Halloween show/block-party again this Halloween,Tuesday, Oct. 31, starting around 5:00 pm.

“We’ll be playing at a new location this year, at 540 Grace Dr. This is just around the corner from our longstanding venue on Lemon Ave.

“Please stop by while trick-or-treating, or just to hang out and listen to some great rock’n’roll.”

The Members are: Jeff Bird, vocals and guitar; Richard Johnson, bass and backing vocals; Rod Scherba, lead guitar and backing vocals; Scott Wachhorst, vocals and keyboards; Allen Weiner, drums and backing vocals.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search