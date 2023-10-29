The Members Halloween show is on — at a new location

Email Members drummer Allen Weiner: “The Members will be playing our now-famous Halloween show/block-party again this Halloween,Tuesday, Oct. 31, starting around 5:00 pm.

“We’ll be playing at a new location this year, at 540 Grace Dr. This is just around the corner from our longstanding venue on Lemon Ave.

“Please stop by while trick-or-treating, or just to hang out and listen to some great rock’n’roll.”

The Members are: Jeff Bird, vocals and guitar; Richard Johnson, bass and backing vocals; Rod Scherba, lead guitar and backing vocals; Scott Wachhorst, vocals and keyboards; Allen Weiner, drums and backing vocals.