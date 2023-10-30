Friends of the Library book sale set for November 3 & 4

Come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) for a huge book sale! The Friends of the Library have thousands of items to offer, in all categories, including:

Adult fiction and non-fiction

Children’s books

CDs

DVDs

Collectibles

Most items are priced at $1 or $2. Cash and checks accepted. All funds raised support library programs and events.

The book sale takes place on Friday, November 3, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm and Saturday, November 4, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.