Friends of the Library book sale set for November 3 & 4
Come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) for a huge book sale! The Friends of the Library have thousands of items to offer, in all categories, including:
- Adult fiction and non-fiction
- Children’s books
- CDs
- DVDs
- Collectibles
Most items are priced at $1 or $2. Cash and checks accepted. All funds raised support library programs and events.
The book sale takes place on Friday, November 3, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm and Saturday, November 4, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
