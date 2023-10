Inaugural Pumpkin Splash held at Burgess Pool

Menlo Swim & Sport hosted the inaugural Pumpkin Splash at Burgess Pool yesterday (October 29).

Kids entered the pool, chose a pumpkin from the floating pumpkin patch, floated with it, played with it and then hopped out of the pool and decorated it.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was there to capture the action.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2023