Naughty Halloween clowns brighten up Santa Monica Avenue in Menlo Park

Emails Menlo Park resident Valerie Frederickson: “The Frederickson family is celebrating 20 years of increasingly over-the-top Halloween decorations on Santa Monica Avenue with this year’s theme being Naughty Clowns. As always, the Frederickson’s including their teenage twins and their Colombian nanny will be in costume and part of the live performance on Halloween.

“Previous years’ themes have included Indian Matchmaking featuring large painted elephants and a real Mandap, Shang Chi meets Chinese Opera featuring huge dragons and a river, Coco and El Día de Los Muertos, The Grateful Dead, Candyland, Cowboy Desert, Dead Pirates, and A Dead Night At the Opera.

“Trick or Treating starts early — before dark for toddlers and preschooler s— and includes small toys for little ones and two different photo opportunities for families.”

The address is 356 Santa Monica Avenue. Of note: It’s right around the corner from the Barbie Scream House.