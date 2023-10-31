Oak Knoll School holds it annual Halloween parade

by Linda Hubbard on October 31, 2023

For kids from preschool through fifth grade, the school day started with a Halloween costume parade at Oak Knoll School this morning, taking place on adjacent Oak Knoll Lane.

An annual treat for students, teachers, parents and neighbors, the costumes this year were as creative and colorful as ever.

In a vote of one, the hatching dragon egg (top) was selected as the most original. And just maybe the Barbies the most crowd pleasing. You go girls!

InMenlo contributing photographer Rick Morris — and Oak Knoll parent — was on hand to capture the action.

Photos by Rick Morris (c) 2023

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search