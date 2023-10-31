Oak Knoll School holds it annual Halloween parade

For kids from preschool through fifth grade, the school day started with a Halloween costume parade at Oak Knoll School this morning, taking place on adjacent Oak Knoll Lane.

An annual treat for students, teachers, parents and neighbors, the costumes this year were as creative and colorful as ever.

In a vote of one, the hatching dragon egg (top) was selected as the most original. And just maybe the Barbies the most crowd pleasing. You go girls!

InMenlo contributing photographer Rick Morris — and Oak Knoll parent — was on hand to capture the action.

Photos by Rick Morris (c) 2023