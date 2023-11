Lawn Conversion 101 is topic on November 4

On Saturday, November 4, from 10:00 to 11:30 am ,learn all about removing your lawn and how to design a drought tolerant landscape, different design styles, incorporating hardscapes, rain gardens, which plants go well next to one another , the benefit of native plants and more!

Register for this class by November 3 online. Space is limited.

Zoom link will be sent out after the the close of registration on Nov. 3 .