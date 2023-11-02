Laurel School Lower Campus celebrate Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead (Día De Los Muertos) is a two-day holiday tradition on November 1 and 2 that is widely observed in Mexico where it was largely developed. It is also observed in other counties. Families create ofrendas (offerings) to honor their departed loved ones. The offerings are believed to encourage visits from the land of the dead as the departed souls hear their prayers, smell their foods, and join in the celebrations!

Dia de los Muertos was celebrated across the Menlo Park City School District in different ways. The students and families at Laurel School Lower Campus contributed to the school’s altar for Día de los Muertos with symbols of loved ones that have passed, including pictures, marigolds, a candle, or something else to honor the memory of the departed. Students made Día de los Muertos masks, joined a procession, and attended an assembly.