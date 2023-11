Blake Maxam: The Magic of Ahs! appears in Menlo Park on November 5

Blake Maxam appears at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park library (413 Ivy Dr.) on Sunday, November 5, from 11:00 to 11:45 am

Get ready for a magical time for the whole family, as she’ll astound and amaze children of all ages with a show full of laughter and surprises, and oohs and ahs!

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.