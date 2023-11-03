Ladera community continues its Halloween tradtions
We wrap up our Halloween coverage with festivities staged by the Ladera community — a parade, a haunted path, and a Taylor Swift karaoke.
There was a special kids-hour version of the haunted path — just scary enough for younger kids
The Taylor Swift Lad Eras featured a stage, professional lighting, amazing sound quality, bracelets, and t-shirts.
Kids took part in traditional trick-or-treating as well.
Photos courtesy of Linda Schuck of the Ladera Crier
