Ladera community continues its Halloween tradtions

We wrap up our Halloween coverage with festivities staged by the Ladera community — a parade, a haunted path, and a Taylor Swift karaoke.

There was a special kids-hour version of the haunted path — just scary enough for younger kids

The Taylor Swift Lad Eras featured a stage, professional lighting, amazing sound quality, bracelets, and t-shirts.

Kids took part in traditional trick-or-treating as well.

Photos courtesy of Linda Schuck of the Ladera Crier