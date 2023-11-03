Ladera community continues its Halloween tradtions

by Linda Hubbard on November 3, 2023

We wrap up our Halloween coverage with festivities staged by the Ladera community — a parade, a haunted path, and a Taylor Swift karaoke.

There was a special kids-hour version of the haunted path — just scary enough for younger kids

The Taylor Swift Lad Eras featured a stage, professional lighting, amazing sound quality, bracelets, and t-shirts.

Kids took part in traditional trick-or-treating as well.

Photos courtesy of Linda Schuck of the Ladera Crier

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search