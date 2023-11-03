Portola Gallery re-opens November 3 featuring artist Yvonne Newhouse

After recent flooding, the Portola Gallery is reopening on November 3 with an exhibit of watercolor paintings by Yvonne Newhouse titled Sierra Seasons.

The studio works for the exhibit are from reference photos taken during her time spent in the Sierra. The Winter Scenes and Fast Water works were inspired by the heavy snows and late snow melt this past year.

The works presented in the show are painted in traditional watercolor style, layering transparent watercolors wet into wet to build excitement while reserving the contrasting lights.

The Portola Art Gallery is located within the Allied Arts Guild at 75 Arbor Rd., Menlo Park.

Winter Meadow by Yvonne Newhouse is part of the exhibit.