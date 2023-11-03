Two Portola Valley schools debut their renovations with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Portola Valley School District has successfully completed the expansion and modernization of classroom buildings, facilities, and grounds at its two schools — Ormondale (K-3) and Corte Madera (4-8). The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the two state-of-the-art campuses was held on Friday, October 20.

On November 6, 2018, Portola Valley School District voters approved Bond Measure Z, which authorized $49.5 million in funding for new school facilities construction, modernization, and improvement of existing facilities.

Construction of the new facilities at Ormondale was completed in early 2023. Students and staff have been enjoying the new Music, Art, Science room, and the STEAM Lab ever since.

Corte Madera school students and staff began enjoying the new middle school building in April 2023, and construction of the new fourth and fifth grade building was completed in August 2023.

At the ribbon-cutting, Superintendent Roberta Zarea (pictured top) addressed the crowd:“As a member of this community, I am truly honored to witness the fruition of our shared vision for the future of education in Portola Valley. The collaboration, support, and enthusiasm displayed by our community members, educators, and stakeholders have been integral to making this dream a reality. These new facilities will serve as an important hub for innovation, collaboration, and inspiration.”