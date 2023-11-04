Learn about raptors on November 5 in Woodside

On Sunday, November 5 at 5:30 pm, the Town of Woodside Environment and Open Space Committee invites you to a special Talk with Raptors are the Solution, a nonprofit project of Earth Island Institute based on Berkeley that educates people about the dangers of rat poison in the food web. It informs people about the ecological role of birds of prey and works to eliminate toxic rodenticides to prevent further poisonings of wildlife, children, and pets. ve’.

Doors open at 5:00 pm with wine and cheese. The talk takes place at Woodside Independence Hall, 2955 Woodside Road.

Owl photo by Rick Morris (c) 2022