SafeSpace Youth Action Board holds fundraiser on November 5

The SafeSpace Youth Action Board is holding a Winter Wellness Drive Through Fundraiser on Sunday, November 5, fro 10:00 am to Noon at 708 Oak Grove Avenue, Menlo Park.

Drive through and buy some goodies to support SafeSpace‘s teen led mental health advocacy: baked goods, winter care packages, warm beverages, empanadas and ore