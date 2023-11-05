Fundraiser for Grant Brians’ Heirloom Organic Gardens family farm

Grant Brians and his family farm, Heirloom Organic Gardens on the Brians Ranch, needs help to continue. Grant has been a vendor at the Menlo Park Farmers Market since it began in 1992. He posts on GoFundMe:

“In 1976 we became the first organic farm in San Benito County and the Santa Clara Valley. For decades we have grown the tastiest vegetables, herbs, edible flowers and specialties for the extraordinary restaurants, farmers’ markets, retail stores and CSAs of Northern California, Southern California and far beyond. The last several years have finally taken their toll.

“An accumulation of difficulties has led to the need for funds. These include floods (just this year 105 acres were flooded), machinery and vehicle issues, providing care for parents and friends and their passing, Pandemic related restaurant closures and challenges (our primary customers), shortages and so many other things.

“We now grow about 80% of our own vegetable seed. Many of the heirloom and original varieties we use are not available commercially. Our repertoire includes farm original varieties like the medley of colors Carrot and Heirloom Purple Daikon. We steward and grow Heirloom varieties of Onions, Arugula, Spigariellos (from Italy) and so many more.

“Those who have tasted our signature Bloomsdale type Spinach, Greens, Mandurian Cucumbers, Asian vegetables, Baby Corn, Root Crops, edible flowers and so much more know the treats that will be lost if we cannot continue.

“With this crucial financial point, our 47 year farming journey, three-generation activity on the farm founded in 1867 as the Chase Family farm is threatened and we may no longer be able to bring the flavors to market.”

You can donate online.