Meet author Christine Day virtually on November 6

On Monday, November 6, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, meet Christine Day, author of We Still Belong.

Menlo Park Library is teaming up with its partners at the Peninsula Library System and libraries across San Mateo County in bringing our communities together for the United Against Hate Week Author Series. The series features authors whose stories promote inclusive and equitable communities for all. Christine Day is the featured Middle Grade author. Register online.

In We Still Belong, Wesley is proud of the poem she wrote for Indigenous Peoples’ Day —but the reaction from a teacher makes her wonder if expressing herself is important enough. And due to the specific tribal laws of her family’s Nation, Wesley is unable to enroll in the Upper Skagit tribe and is left feeling “not Native enough.” Through the course of the novel, with the help of her family and friends, she comes to embrace her own place within the Native community.

In its review of We Still Belong, Publishers Weekly wrote,”Via Wesley’s self-aware and astoundingly perceptive first-person voice, Day highlights everyday tween conflicts about fitting in alongside experiential concerns surrounding identifying with one’s heritage in this warmhearted approach to searching for — and finding — community and inclusion.”