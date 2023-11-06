NaNoWriMo Write-In on November 7

On November 7, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm, come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) participate in NaNoWriMo is a month-long creative challenge to write 50,000 words of a novel in thirty days. It’s the perfect excuse for you to finally “write that novel!”

At November 7, we’re already a week in— but no worries! Whether you’ve written a thousand words or have yet to start, join fellow NaNoWriMo participants for an evening of writing sprints, prompts, discussion, and community.

All levels welcomed!