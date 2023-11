Tina Henson appears November 8 at Menlo Park Storytelling Festival

On Wednesday, November 8, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, Tina Henson will be sharing Native American Stories and Legends at the Menlo Park Library. Best for ages 6-Adult.

Myth and storytelling have always played an important role in Native American cultures, and the tales can be as varied as the communities themselves. Tina Henson will share enchanting stories from various Native traditions.