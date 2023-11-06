Vision Zero Action Plan public meeting (English) on November 9

by Contributed Content on November 6, 2023

The City of Menlo Park is working to complete the Vision Zero Action Plan by the end of the year. This plan will provide a detailed look at the policies, actions, and projects that can help the City achieve a goal of zero fatalities and serious injuries on its streets.

A second public meeting for the project will be held on Thursday, November 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the Belle Haven branch library (413 Ivy Dr.) This meeting will provide an opportunity to review and help prioritize the actions and projects to help the City eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on our roads.

A complementary meeting will be held in Spanish on November 16, 2023.

