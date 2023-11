Wobbly World is at The Guild on November 7

The first time we heard Wobbly World, the band’s leader announced, “I’m Freddy Clark from Menlo Park!” So it’s “go local” at The Guild Theatre on Tuesday, November 7. Doors open at 7:00 pm; show at 8:00 pm. Buy tickets online in advance.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2022; band participants may vary at Guild performance