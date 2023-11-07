Coats for Kids donations accepted through November 17

The City of Menlo Park is accepting donations of new and gently used coats to give to families in need during the cold weather season. At the end of the donation drive, the coats will be delivered to local non-profit agencies for distribution to families.

The “Coats for Kids” program is sponsored by Recology San Mateo County with support from local cities and nonprofit organizations. Consider donating a new or gently used coat by placing it in the collection container labeled “Coats for Kids” at Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, 700 Alma St., any time during open hours through November 17.