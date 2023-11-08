Local artists work on display at Pacific Art League’s 102nd Anniversary Exhibit

by Linda Hubbard on November 8, 2023

Emails Menlo Park resident and artist Linda Maki: “I have four paintings in Pacific Art League’s 102nd Anniversary Exhibit that runs from November 10, 2023 to January 16,2024.

“The Vernissage Preview on Thursday, November 9,  from 6:00 to 9:00 pm,  is a fundraising event open to the public. Purchase tickets online.

“The opening reception, scheduled for Friday, November 10 from 5:30 to 8:00 pm, is free and open to the public.

“There are over 200 jury-selected paintings from more than 100 local artists”

The Pacific Art League is located at  668 Ramona St., Palo Alto.

Painting is Little Cliffs at Miramar Beach by Linda Maki

