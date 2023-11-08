United Against Hate Game-In on November 13

In honor of United Against Hate Week, come to the Menlo Park Library to enjoy one another’s company and play games, a Game Day Against Hate.

Meet your neighbors and relax together playing one of the library’s games—or bring in one of your own to share. Event takes place on Monday, November 13, from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at the main library (800 Alma St.) and the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.)

United Against Hate Week (Nov. 12-18, 2023) is a call for local civic action to stop the hate and implicit biases that are a dangerous threat to the safety and civility of neighborhoods, towns and cities.