20th anniversary Tour de Menlo raises over $88,500

The 20th anniversary Tour de Menlo bike ride, organized by the Menlo Park Rotary Club, exceeded all expectations raising over $88,500. This remarkable achievement represents a 71% increase compared to the previous year, showcasing the generosity of the community.

“The success of the 20th Anniversary Tour de Menlo is a testament to the incredible support we received from the community,” said a Yuhui Chen, the Chair of the 2023 Tour de Menlo. “We are thrilled to have raised such a substantial amount, which will enable us to provide financial scholarships to deserving local high school seniors and support important charitable initiatives in our community. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the 36 local business sponsors, 32 individual donors, and all the participants who made this event a resounding success.”

A total of 482 riders participated in the Tour de Menlo, choosing from four different course options: 63, 43, 33, or 12 miles. These scenic routes covered a significant portion of the mid-peninsula, starting and ending at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Valparaiso Avenue, and stretching north to Belmont and south to Cupertino. The 12-mile course, closely monitored by the police, attracted families, ensuring a safe and enjoyable biking experience for younger riders.

The Menlo Park Rotary Club is a dedicated community organization committed to making a positive impact through local and international service projects. With a focus on community development, education, and humanitarian efforts, the club strives to create lasting change and foster goodwill in Menlo Park and beyond.

For more information about the Menlo Park Rotary Club and the Tour de Menlo, please visit www.menloparkrotary.org and www.tourdemenlo.org. Or you can email info@menloparkrotary.org