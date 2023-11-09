M-A Drama performs The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time

by Linda Hubbard on November 9, 2023

Menlo-Atherton High School Drama’s upcoming play is The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, appropriate for teens and adults.

Fifteen-year-old Christopher — played by sophomore Kealy Bryman — is exceptional at mathematics but ill-eqiupped to interpret everyday life. He detests being touched, distrusts strangers, and has never been outside of his neighborhood alone.

After finding his neighbor’s dead dog — speared with a garden fork in the middle of the night — Christopher vows to find the culprit. His detective journey, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling and emotional journey that upturns his world.

“It’s not light, but it is very realistic,” said Kealy who is in her third production at M-A. “I’m also struck by how fast the production is. All the scene transitions are super quick,”

The play runs two weekends: November 10, 11, 12 and 17, 18, 19. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm; Sunday at 5:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for teens and seniors. — available online and at the door.

The production takes place at the Menlo-Atherton High School Performing Arts Center,
555 Middlefield Road, Atherton.

