Off-Grid Sanitation and Hygiene is topic on November 11

What would you do if the water and sewer infrastructures were disrupted following a major quake? The second emergency after an initial disaster is disease outbreak due to improper hygiene and sanitation.

Having a storage of hygiene and sanitation supplies, and knowing how to safely use them at home and away, is vital for you and your family to be ready following a major disaster.

Join MPC Ready on Saturday, November 11 from 9:00 to 11:30 am to learn how to prepare, even in small spaces and on a tight budget. Speaker John Yegge, Ready Guy, has extensive knowledge in household and neighborhood-level disaster preparedness.

The talk takes place in Trinity Hall at Trinity Church, 330 Ravenswood Ave, Menlo Park. Free and open to all.