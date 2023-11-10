Listen to author Savala Nolan (Don’t Let It Get You Down) on November 15

Meet Savala Nolan, author of Don’t Let It Get You Down: Essays on Race, Gender, and the Body, via Zoom on Wednesday, November 15, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online.

The Menlo Park Library is teaming up with its partners at the Peninsula Library System and libraries across San Mateo County in bringing our communities together for the United Against Hate Week Author Series. The series features authors whose stories promote inclusive and equitable communities for all. Savala Nolan is our featured adult author.

The San Francisco Chronicle wrote of the book, “In twelve probing essays, Savala Nolan explores her intersectionality of race, gender and body awareness with an unflinching honesty that is both revelatory and unsettling. The essays are personal and confessional but informed by an awareness of larger historical narratives rooted in American culture. Nolan’s essays on gender are critical continuations of conversations most recently shaped by writers such as Brittney Cooper and Roxane Gay…At the heart of the book is Nolan’s insistence that she must firmly stand in her truth and not be roped into needlessly debating it.”