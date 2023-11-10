Oak Knoll alum has role in Mean Girls High School Version on November 10 & 11

Based on the hit 2004 film written by Tina Fey, Mean Girls tells the story of Cady Heron, a teenage girl who finds herself in a suburban Illinois public high school after years of being home-schooled on the African savanna. Confronted with the animalistic social order of American teenagers, Cady devises a plan to topple the school’s queen bee, Regina George, and her cohorts, the ‘Plastics’.

The show includes all the great movie quotes like ‘On Wednesdays we wear pink’ and memorable things like the Burn Book, the Christmas dance scene, and the Kalteen bars.

Sadie Evans (pictured), an Oak Knoll elementary school alum playing Regina George in the production, says: “It’s so fun working with our whole cast and crew, and our amazing director, Tannis Hanson. I hope many people get to see this fun show and all the hard work that is being put into it!”

Performances for Mean Girls run Friday, November 10 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, November 11 at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm in Castilleja’s Chapel Theater, 1310 Bryant Street, Palo Alto. Tickets are $15, available for advance purchase. Tickets will also be sold at the box office one hour before each performance.