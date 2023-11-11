Stephen and Ayesha Curry unveil 9th schoolyard project — plus give away tickets to The Lion King

On Thursday, November 9, Eat. Learn. Play. co-founders Stephen and Ayesha Curry surprised volunteers and students at Laurel Elementary School for their ninth and latest schoolyard project.

Eat. Learn. Play., alongside their community partners, unveiled a re-imagined playspace at Laurel Elementary School, providing students with an incredible space to play, learn and grow. The project includes two multi-sport courts, a kid-designed playground, a mural project that wraps around the school, as well as an immersive nature exploration area with a Little Town Library nestled within so that students can bring their love for nature and reading in one place.

Atherton residents Stephen and Ayesha kicked off the day packing Christmas gift boxes filled with culturally affirming books. These gift boxes will be delivered to all 17,000+ Oakland Unified School District elementary students for Christmas in December.

The day concluded with a closing ceremony for the build day, during which they shared their gratitude for the 170+ volunteers. Following this, they made an exciting announcement in partnership with Champion Charities, surprising the school community with a generous gift of more than 500 tickets to The Lion King Broadway show in San Francisco on December 3, for the entire student body and school staff at Laurel Elementary School.

Photos by Noah Graham for Eat. Learn. Play.