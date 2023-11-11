Wonderland is current exhibit at The Main Gallery in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on November 11, 2023

Wonderland is the exhibit on display at The Main Gallery in Menlo Park (883 Santa Cruz Avenue) through December 23.

The Gallery will be giving back to the community by donating 20% of sales to the Discovery Shop during the show’s reception on December 10, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

In addition, the Gallery will be participating in the Taste of the Mountains Wine Walk on Saturday, December 2, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Located at 883 Santa Cruz Avenue, the Gallery is open Tuesday–Sunday, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

