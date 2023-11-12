Grab a Cup of Kindness at CoffeeBar on November 13 courtesy of Hillview students

In celebration of World Kindness Day on Monday, November 13, Hillview Middle School is partnering with Menlo Park’s CoffeeBar to provide a little kindness in the community with hand-written notes on coffee sleeves. World Kindness Day was introduced in 1998 and is celebrated around the world. The Hillview Counseling office reached out to CoffeeBar Manager Emily Nessi with the idea, and they were excited to make it happen.

Hillview’s Associated Student Body (ASB) leaders facilitated an activity during lunchtime where students decorated sleeves provided by CoffeeBar, which will be available in the store to over 100 lucky customers on Monday. Hillview counselors hope that when a customer sees a handwritten note it will brighten their day and inspire more kindness. Participating students said, “I think it would be fun to see their smile when they get the message,” “I really hope my mom gets this one. I know she’d like it,” and “I think this is a nice way to start the day!”