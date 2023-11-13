25th annual M-A Canned Food Drive is underway

by Linda Hubbard on November 13, 2023

M-A’s Canned Food Drive is underway. Through December 9, 2023, in partnership with Ecumenical Hunger, Menlo-Atherton students will collect food from the community to help feed several hundred families in our area.

Students will also be canning at local grocery stores. They include:

  • Bianchini’s in Ladera
  • Delucchi’s Market in Marsh Manor, Redwood City
  • Draeger’s in downtown Menlo Park
  • Safeway in Sharon Heights
  • Whole Foods in downtown Palo Alto
  • Key Market in Redwood City
  • Robert’s Market in Portola Valley
  • Trader Joe’s in downtown Menlo Park

December 9 is Distribution Day at Ecumenical Hunger (2411 Pulgas Ave. East Palo Alto) from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The goal this year is 350,000 pounds of food.

InMenlo file photo from 2022 Canned Food Drive

