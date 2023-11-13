25th annual M-A Canned Food Drive is underway

M-A’s Canned Food Drive is underway. Through December 9, 2023, in partnership with Ecumenical Hunger, Menlo-Atherton students will collect food from the community to help feed several hundred families in our area.

Students will also be canning at local grocery stores. They include:

Bianchini’s in Ladera

Delucchi’s Market in Marsh Manor, Redwood City

Draeger’s in downtown Menlo Park

Safeway in Sharon Heights

Whole Foods in downtown Palo Alto

Key Market in Redwood City

Robert’s Market in Portola Valley

Trader Joe’s in downtown Menlo Park

December 9 is Distribution Day at Ecumenical Hunger (2411 Pulgas Ave. East Palo Alto) from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The goal this year is 350,000 pounds of food.

InMenlo file photo from 2022 Canned Food Drive