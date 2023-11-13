25th annual M-A Canned Food Drive is underway
M-A’s Canned Food Drive is underway. Through December 9, 2023, in partnership with Ecumenical Hunger, Menlo-Atherton students will collect food from the community to help feed several hundred families in our area.
Students will also be canning at local grocery stores. They include:
- Bianchini’s in Ladera
- Delucchi’s Market in Marsh Manor, Redwood City
- Draeger’s in downtown Menlo Park
- Safeway in Sharon Heights
- Whole Foods in downtown Palo Alto
- Key Market in Redwood City
- Robert’s Market in Portola Valley
- Trader Joe’s in downtown Menlo Park
December 9 is Distribution Day at Ecumenical Hunger (2411 Pulgas Ave. East Palo Alto) from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.
The goal this year is 350,000 pounds of food.
InMenlo file photo from 2022 Canned Food Drive
