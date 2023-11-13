Meet picture book author Ali Kamanda online on November 16

Join the Menlo Park Library online to meet Ali Kamanda, author of the picture book, Black Boy, Black Boy. This free virtual event is presented in partnership with libraries across San Mateo County in conjunction with United Against Hate week. Join us Thursday, Nov. 16 at either 9 a.m. or 1 p.m., timed so that classrooms may also tune in for these free events.

Kamanda is co-author of Black Boy, Black Boy, which poets.org called “An uplifting and gorgeously illustrated picture book.” Kirkus reviews writes of the book, “This ode to Black boy joy abounds in positive representation of Black men and serves as a beautiful reminder of a glorious lineage. An affirming, nurturing, and powerful celebration of Black men, past, present, and future.”