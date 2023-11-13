The clock’s ticking for Menlo Clock Works after 40 plus years in Menlo Park

Entering Menlo Clock Works on El Camino seconds before 3:00 pm, we experienced what owners Sharon and Alex Delly have been hearing for over four decades — the sound of hundreds of clocks chiming.

It’s a sound that will soon go silent. Sharon explained the store will close in the next week or so. Meanwhile merchandise is marked down 20 to 50%.

According to the Delly’s — who are the building’s landlord — it will be turned into a restaurant that features live acoustic music.

And while they are saying adieu to their retail business, the Menlo Park residents will continue to oversee their real estate holdings and other investments.

Sharon and Alex are pictured with store manager Tereza Verduzco.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023