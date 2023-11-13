Town of Atherton hosts composting bin workshop on November 14

Learn how to turn your kitchen scraps into gardening gold! The Town of Atherton is hosting a free composting workshop in the Council Chambers on Tuesday, November 14, from 6:00-8:00 pm. This classroom style workshop will give you all the information you need to get started with backyard composting or using a worm bin.

Plus, attendees will receive a free bin and a discount on accessories to kick-start their adventures in the garden. Bring your questions to ask our Master Composter Instructors. This course is offered in partnership with the County of San Mateo’s Office of Sustainability.

Reserve your space for this free workshop here: November 14 Compost Workshop Registration