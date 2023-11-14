Menlo Park Library Global Language Storytime is Portuguese on November 16

by Contributed Content on November 14, 2023

On Thursday, November 16 from 3:30 to 4:00 come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street) for a special storytime featuring books, rhymes and fun in Portuguese.

The Library’s Global Language Storytime features a different language each month fro children aged 1-8 with their grown-ups.

Enjoy nursery rhymes, movement and stories with Laura Cláes from A Casa Feita de Palavras. Non-Portuguese speakers will benefit from exposure to the language through literature and nursery rhymes, as well as experiencing the rich culture and traditions.

