Menlo Park Library Global Language Storytime is Portuguese on November 16

On Thursday, November 16 from 3:30 to 4:00 come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street) for a special storytime featuring books, rhymes and fun in Portuguese.

The Library’s Global Language Storytime features a different language each month fro children aged 1-8 with their grown-ups.

Enjoy nursery rhymes, movement and stories with Laura Cláes from A Casa Feita de Palavras. Non-Portuguese speakers will benefit from exposure to the language through literature and nursery rhymes, as well as experiencing the rich culture and traditions.