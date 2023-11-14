Transgender Youth in the Crosshairs: Gender Identity Culture Wars is topic on November 15

On Wednesday, November 15, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.), Dr. Melissa R. Michelson, Dean of Arts & Sciences and professor of political science at Menlo College and award-winning author of three books on LGBTQ politics, will discuss current political and legal controversies related to transgender youth in the United States, how those issues are related to and reminiscent of similar culture wars from the past, and how individuals can make a difference.

This free event is partially funded by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.