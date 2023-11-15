M-A Bears — now Brown University Bears — to play in NCAA 2nd Round Women’s Soccer game

Emails InMenlo reader Rachel Perkocha:

“Menlo-Atherton Bears alums, Lexi Quinn and Evie Calhoon, are coming to Stanford for the second round of NCAA Women’s Soccer this weekend. They play for the Brown University Bears, and they face Mississippi State on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Stanford’s Cagan Stadium at 3:30pm.

“Evie is one of the captains of the Bears and she hopes to lead Brown past second round, something Brown women’s soccer has never done!

“Lexi went to Nursery school at Stanford and started playing soccer in Menlo Park AYSO. She attended many soccer camps and soccer games at Stanford. This is a big homecoming, and she and her teammates are looking to get some wins.

“Brown achieved a 7-0 Ivy League record his season and Brown’s 4th Ivy League title in four years.

‘Brown defeated Quinnipiac 3-0 last Saturday to advance to the round of 32 in Palo Alto. Such a great homecoming for Lexi and Evie and they hope to defeat Mississippi State and then play Stanford University on Sunday.”