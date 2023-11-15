Menlo Park Storytelling Festival: StoryFest! set for November 17

by Contributed Content on November 15, 2023

On Friday, November 17, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, the Menlo Park Library’s 8th Annual Storytelling Festival concludes with an international meeting of storytellers, live via Zoom.

Enjoy two hours of tales from a variety of professional storytellers and talented youths. Experience the magic of performers Zooming in from locations including California, Illinois, Texas, Australia, and South Korea!

Best for ages 6-Adult. Scheduled performers include:

  • Alicia Dongjoo Bang (South Korea)
  • Susan Denniston
  • Leona Hoegsberg (Texas)
  • Michael D. McCarty
  • Vishnu Mummidi
  • Laurie Pines
  • Alicia Mary Retes
  • Lillian Rodrigues-Pang (Australia)
  • Trisha Shetty
  • Anne Shimojima (Illinois)
  • Joy Swift
  • John Weaver
  • Wong Swee Yean (Singapore)
