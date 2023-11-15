Menlo Park Storytelling Festival: StoryFest! set for November 17

On Friday, November 17, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, the Menlo Park Library’s 8th Annual Storytelling Festival concludes with an international meeting of storytellers, live via Zoom.

Enjoy two hours of tales from a variety of professional storytellers and talented youths. Experience the magic of performers Zooming in from locations including California, Illinois, Texas, Australia, and South Korea!

Best for ages 6-Adult. Scheduled performers include: