Menlo Park Storytelling Festival: StoryFest! set for November 17
On Friday, November 17, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, the Menlo Park Library’s 8th Annual Storytelling Festival concludes with an international meeting of storytellers, live via Zoom.
Enjoy two hours of tales from a variety of professional storytellers and talented youths. Experience the magic of performers Zooming in from locations including California, Illinois, Texas, Australia, and South Korea!
Best for ages 6-Adult. Scheduled performers include:
- Alicia Dongjoo Bang (South Korea)
- Susan Denniston
- Leona Hoegsberg (Texas)
- Michael D. McCarty
- Vishnu Mummidi
- Laurie Pines
- Alicia Mary Retes
- Lillian Rodrigues-Pang (Australia)
- Trisha Shetty
- Anne Shimojima (Illinois)
- Joy Swift
- John Weaver
- Wong Swee Yean (Singapore)
